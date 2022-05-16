Santa Barbara law enforcement requests community assistance with information on unlawful sexual assault out of massage therapy business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department and the county District Attorney's Office are asking the public for information regarding a man who allegedly committed sexual assault out of an unlicensed massage therapy business in Santa Barbara's Westside.

Bernardo Rojas Ruiz, 43, is in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on two counts of felony unlawful sexual penetration and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery that occurred on June 6, 2021 and October 31, 2021, according to Police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

The two incidents happened at Rojas Ruiz's unlicensed massage therapy business that was operating out of a party supplies and gifts store on the 1400 block of San Andres Street, Ragsdale said.

The police and District Attorney are looking for any additional victims or witnesses with knowledge of the alleged acts.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Investigator Judi Hall at the District Attorney's Office by calling 805-568-2360.