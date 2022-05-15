NatureTrack holds free event for wheelchair-users to explore Freedom Trax, a motorized device to self-propel different terrains

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – NatureTrack volunteers brought Freedom Trax devices to Goleta Beach on Sunday to offer wheelchair users a free opportunity to explore the self-propelled vehicle that can cross dry and wet sand and trails.

NatureTrack, a Central Coast-based non-profit, said this effort is the organization's newest way to connect people to nature.

According to organizers, Freedom Trax is an apparatus that quickly and easily converts a manual wheelchair into a battery-powered, all-terrain vehicle allowing users to traverse beach sand and trails independently.

The event was scheduled for Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the seven Freedom Trax devices were available on a first-come, first-served basis.

