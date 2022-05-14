Local preschool hosts “Touch a Truck” fundraiser event for kids and families

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif – Local children and their families had the chance to interact with firefighters and their trucks on Saturday in Santa Ynez Valley.

Bethania Preschool and Afterschool care program held a fundraiser called "Touch a Truck" Saturday afternoon in Solvang.

The trucks were parked at the preschool, and attendees got to explore and learn about construction and emergency vehicles.

Organizers said that this learning event usually attracts between 500 to 600 attendees.