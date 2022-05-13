Portion of Highway 135 to be temporarily closed in both directions due to construction

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A portion of Highway 135 will be temporarily closed in both directions for a night while crews continue the installation of bridge girders at the Highway 101 and Highway 135 intersection in Los Alamos, according to CalTrans.

The highway will be closed between Bell/Main Street and San Antonio Boulevard on May 24 starting at 8 p.m. until May 25 at 6 a.m., said CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

There will be a temporary shuttle service to transport passengers near the Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center, Shivers said.

Access to the southbound Highway 101 on and off-ramp will remain open while the northbound on and off-ramps at Highway 135 also remain open for travelers to the Skyview Hotel and Peppertree Lane.

Highway 101 will remain open during the work, and traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes, Shivers said.