Santa Barbara County South Coast mayors cruise through Santa Barbara to promote CycleMAYnia challenge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The three Santa Barbara County South Coast mayors rode bikes through Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon to promote the EZBike CycleMAYnia challenge.

The challenge encourages residents to ride any type of bike for eight days in the month of May in order to qualify for a prize drawing of one of three electric bicycles along with weekly prizes drawn every Monday.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and Carpinteria Mayor Wade Nomura all participated in the ride on Wednesday, along with First District Supervisor Das Williams and Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart. They started their ride at the Santa Barbara MTD transit station and rode to Santa Barbara Junior High, Storke Plaza, Storke Placita and back to the station.

CycleMAYnia is part of the 13th annual national bike month celebration, and Santa Barbara County is participating with an electric bike giveaway and 15 different rides and activities, according to Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) spokeswoman Lauren Bianchi Klemann.

The challenge encourages people to make more bike trips in the month of May by making use of the popularity of electric bicycles.

"Electric bicycles give riders an extra boost for longer-distance commutes, save money, and improves a rider’s overall health and quality of life," Bianchi Klemann said.

Employers, adults, families, and kids can also join in on the joy of biking through a series of events held in Santa Barbara County in May, including electric bicycle showcases and demos, education on safe riding and bike maintenance, nature rides, Chicano culture and history ride.

“Save money on gas this month and let’s get out and ride,” said Lori La Riva, interim director of SBCAG’s Traffic Solutions division. “If you are 18 years and older, we are asking you to rise to our EZBike Challlenge by hopping on any bike for eight days in May⁠ — to work, the market, a restaurant, any trip you take by biking instead of driving. Log your trips on SmartRide.org to be entered to win one of three electric bicycles and other weekly prizes.”

Click here for more information on CycleMAYnia.