Brush fire temporarily closed roads in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were battling a small brush fire near Dove Meadow Road in Santa Ynez on Wednesday afternoon that prompted a road closure, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management.

The fire first started just before 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Quail Ridge Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The fire was reported to be less than four acres by 2 p.m., said county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

VegetationFire- #QuailFire- SBC on scene of a < 4 acre fire in the 1200 blk of Quail Ridge Rd, Santa Ynez Valley. Backing fire in light fuel with slow rate of spread. No evacuations needed. Fwd progress stopped, cause under investigation. C/T 12:57 pic.twitter.com/sjsHM5k1Vg — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 11, 2022

Quail Valley Road from Highway 246 to Dear Trial Lane was closed at around 1:45 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers were assisting with notifying nearby residents of the fire as the roads were closing, according to Zick said.

Eliason said that forward progress had been stopped by 2 p.m., and Zick said that deputies stopped the door-to-door notifications.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and CalTrans reported that the road reopened shortly before 2:30 p.m.