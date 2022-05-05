Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara awards $900,000 to local nonprofits

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A record-breaking $900,000 was awarded to 11 local nonprofit agencies in Santa Barbara by the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara – the largest annual pool of contributions in the 18-year history of the organization.

“This year our members voted to award grants to projects focused on addressing four key areas identified in our rigorous research process as critical community needs: homelessness, education, healthcare, and food insecurity,” said Michele Neely Saltoun, Co-Chair of the Women’s Fund’s Research Committee.

The awards were given out at an Annual Celebration of Grants event held at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum on Wednesday, with the event marking the end of the 2021-22 Women's Fund grant cycle.

With the $900,000 awarded on Wednesday, the total amount that the Women's Fund has awarded in grants since 2004 was brought to $9.5 million, according to Women's Fund spokeswoman Kerry Parker.

The agencies that received the awards were:

Channel Islands YMCA - $75,000

DignityMoves - $75,000

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County - $55,000

Freedom 4 Youth - $100,000 over two years

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria - $100,000 over two years

People's Self Help Housing - $40,000

Sanctuary Centers of Santa Barbara - $100,000

Santa Barbara Education Foundation - $100,000

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics - $100,000

SB ACT - $100,000

Storyteller Children's Center - $55,000

For more information about each agency and grant purpose, click here.