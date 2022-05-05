Lane closure on northbound Highway scheduled for rock scaling operation

GAVIOTA, Calif. – The right lane of northbound Highway 101 near the entrance to Gaviota State Park will be closed throughout the day starting on Tuesday, May 10 through May 12 for a rock scaling operation, according to CalTrans.

The closure will be from the entrance to the state park to one mile north of the Gaviota Tunnel and will occur between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., according to CalTrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers.

The lanes will be closed while crews perform rock scaling and rock clearing projects in order to enhance public safety, Shivers said, adding that the work will include dislodging loose rocks from the slopes above and clearing rocks for the rock net system adjacent to the northbound lanes.

Travelers heading north along the highway can expect delays no longer than 15 minutes.