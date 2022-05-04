Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries celebrate El Día de los Niños

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries have been celebrating El Día de los Niños/El Día de los Libros from May 3-7 by hosting special book giveaways and programming.

"Often called “Día”, this national literacy initiative celebrates children, families, and reading," said Goleta spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

"Día represents a year-round commitment to sharing books with children and is celebrated across the country by schools, libraries, families and more."

Library patrons can visit the Goleta Valley Library to receive a free copy of "Book Fiesta!" by Día founder Pat Mora, free flower seeds rainbow mix, a goody bag, and a maracas musicales craft kit.

There will also be in-person bilingual storytime programming and a Fiesta Frijoles contest where visitors try and guess how many punto beans are in a jar in order to win a prize, Hoover said.

Library patrons can also pick up a Fiesta Flowers craft kit and attend a virtual crafting event on Thursday, May 5 at 3 p.m. Click here to register for the crafting event.

Library patrons will also have multiple opportunities to enter a prize giveaway for a chance to win a Día Prize Pack filled with a copy of "The Three Sunflowers/Los Tres Girasoles," skating passes from Ice in Paradise, and other special goodies.

The Buellton and Solvang Libraries will also be participating in the Día celebration.

Click here for more information about the different celebrations happening from May 3-7.