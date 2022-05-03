Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department partners with Foodbank for Mental Health Matters Month

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department and the county Foodbank are distributing mental health resource materials throughout May as part of Mental Health Matters Month.

The two agencies will distribute materials that support taking action on our own mental health, and the Foodbank plans to distribute the resources to nearly 7,000 Santa Barbara County families.

"The pandemic has greatly impacted the number of people impacted by food insecurity both locally as well as globally. Research tells us that in addition to the physical impact that food insecurity has on a person, it also has an impact on mental health," said Behavioral Wellness spokeswoman Suzanne Grimmesey.

"Fortunately, there is a way to address the problem of food insecurity, and that is through organizations like Foodbank who will be providing not only the resource of nutritious food during the month of May, but also mental health resources."

A meta-analysis of 19 studies with participants across the world found that food insecurity increases the risk of stress and depression, Grimmesey said, adding that it especially affects men and people over the age of 65.

Grimmesey said that there is a renewed focus on the actions that people can take to support their own mental health and the mental health of those around them.

Click here for more information about the county's Behavioral Wellness Department.