San Marcos High School principal to leave for job opportunity in Bay Area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – San Marcos High School Principal Dr. Kip Glazer will be leaving her position as principal of the high school for another principal gig in the Bay Area, according to Santa Barbara Unified School District.

District spokesman Nick Masuda confirmed that Glazer told her staff that she will be leaving on Monday afternoon. Glazer sent out an official announcement to the campus community shortly after.

"The decision has not been easy, as I have come to love this school community so very much. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve you, and I will miss being an active member of the Royals family," Glazer said.

Glazer will finish out the school year, and her last day with the district will be June 30, Masuda said.

She and her husband will be moving to the Bay Area to be closer to family, where Glazer will also take over as the principal at Mountain View High School, she said.

Masuda said that the district will begin a search for her replacement immediately.

"Please know that I plan to work hard with the site and the District leaders to ensure that the transition will be smooth for your next principal," Glazer added.

She was hired as principal in July 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced nationwide school closures.

Santa Barbara Unified Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado said that while the new job in the Bay Area is a great opportunity for Glazer, her absence will be a great loss for the school.

“I have mixed emotions today, as Dr. Glazer’s energy is infectious and is a great loss for not just San Marcos, but also the entire district," Maldonado said in a statement to News Channel 3-12.

"Having said that, I do know that this is a great opportunity for Dr. Glazer, both personally and professionally, and we always want to support our staff to do what is best for them. We thank her for her dedication to San Marcos, and wish her the best of luck moving forward.”