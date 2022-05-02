CHP Santa Barbara offering free ‘Start Smart’ driving education program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol will be offering a free "Start Smart" driving education program for teens and parents on Wednesday evening.

The Start Smart program is aimed at helping newly-licensed or soon-to-be-licensed teenager drivers to become more aware of the responsibilities that come with having a license, according to the CHP.

"Start Smart makes teens and parents aware of the responsibilities they face and teaches what precautions to take to stay safe; such as the importance of seat belt unsafe, passengers in the vehicle and what to do when involved in a collision," said CHP spokesman Jonathon Gutierrez.

CHP officers will speak directly with the newly-licensed driver and their parents or guardians, discussing topics such as crash avoidance techniques as well as crash-causing elements such as distracted driving and driving while under the influence.

The class will be two hours starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and teens aged 15 through 19 as well as their parents or guardians are invited to attend. It will take place at a CHP office in the Santa Barbara area.

To reserve a spot in the free class, call 805-967-1234.