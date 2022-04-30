Isla Vista Food Co-op celebrates 50 years in Anisq’Oyo’ Park during UCSB Alumni weekend

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Isla Vista Food Co-op will celebrate its 50th year anniversary as a local business by hosting an "Anniversary Bash" and community celebration in Anisq’Oyo’ Park during UCSB Alumni weekend.

The Food Co-op partnered with Isla Vista Recreation and Parks Department (IVRPD) on Saturday to host this event from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. featuring free food and hors d’oeuvres – such as healthy sandwich wraps, fresh fruit and other treats.

Other food at the event will also come from local food vendor Buena Onda, who will sell freshly prepared Argentinian-style empanadas, according to organizers.

"The Isla Vista Food Co-op, Santa Barbara County's only community-owned grocery store, is excited and extremely grateful to witness our 50th year serving our community through food," said Allison Baymiller of the Isla Vista Food CoOp. "We truly would not be here without the love and support of our customers and Co-operators, past and present."

Organizers said that life-size games such as Jenga and Connect Four were set up on the grassy area, including cornhole boards.

The "IV-centric" event will also feature a community art opportunity, live music, face painting and henna tattoos.

"Our District is honored to be representing the Isla Vista Food Co-Op as it celebrates its 50th anniversary," said Kimberly Kiefer, IVRPD general manager. "For years, the Co-Op has played an integral role in supporting the quality of life for people in Isla Vista by providing accessible, locally sourced food. IVRPD is committed to supporting local businesses like the Co-Op and we hope you can join us in celebrating this historic occasion."