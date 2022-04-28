Gas leak shuts down chunk of Coast Village Road for multiple hours

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A gas leak found along Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara on Thursday morning shut down a good portion of the street for several hours, and crews are yet to have an estimated time of reopening, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The gas leak was reported just before 9 a.m., and Coast Village Road from Butterfly Lane to Olive Mill Road was shut down by 9:30 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy.

Traffic is currently being diverted to Coast Village Circle and there was no estimated time of reopening as of 12:30 p.m., he added.

McCoy said that about a 3/4-inch line was under pressure, and the fire department pulled a hose line for protection and started monitoring the businesses in the area before handing the situation to Southern California Gas.

Fire crews will continue to stay on scene to monitor the businesses, he added.

The cause of the gas leak is unknown, but McCoy noted that there was construction going on in the area.