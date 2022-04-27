Four-women rowing team planning to row from San Francisco to Hawaii trains in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Four women will take to the Pacific Ocean this summer to row 2,400 nautical miles from San Francisco to Hawaii as they try to break the current world record set in 2021 of 35 days set.

The team, a part of Latitude 35, has been training out of the Santa Barbara harbor and will be here until they embark on their journey in June.

Crew member and Santa Barbara resident Adrienne Smith joined Your News Channel Wednesday morning to talk about the team's experiences so far.