CalTrans crews safely removed 8-foot long beehive found while working on Highway 154
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans crews safely removed an 8-foot long beehive that was found during bridge work on Highway 154 on Tuesday.
Crews discovered the hive in a cavity of a wooden sign post, according to CalTrans.
Caltrans discovered a large 8-foot long bee hive in a cavity of a wooden sign post during bridge work on Hwy. 154 in Santa Barbara. The 40 thousand bees were safely removed to a commercial hive aided by beekeepers before being released to agricultural areas to pollinate crops. pic.twitter.com/wJLddWF937— Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) April 26, 2022
Crews safely removed 40,000 bees to a commercial hive with the help of beekeepers before releasing them to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.
