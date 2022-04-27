CalTrans crews safely removed 8-foot long beehive found while working on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans crews safely removed an 8-foot long beehive that was found during bridge work on Highway 154 on Tuesday.

Crews discovered the hive in a cavity of a wooden sign post, according to CalTrans.

Crews safely removed 40,000 bees to a commercial hive with the help of beekeepers before releasing them to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.