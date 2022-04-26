Santa Barbara firefighters douse small brush fire on northbound 101

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City firefighters battled a small brush fire that erupted in the center divider of Highway 101 near the northbound Salinas Street off-ramp just before 4:30 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The department responded with two engines and one Battalion Chief, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Smoke from the fire rose into the air and slowed traffic in the area.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes and were overhauling the flames by roughly 5 p.m., Mercado said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.