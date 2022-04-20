Amtrak no longer requires riders to wear masks

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Amtrak announced Tuesday night that riders will no longer be required to wear masks while in the train station or on trains.

While masks are no longer required, anyone who chooses or needs to wear one is still encouraged to do so, Amtrak said in a tweet.

ALERT: Passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while in train stations or on board Pacific Surfliner trains. However, anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so. Other travel updates: https://t.co/C8tUdwYAEF #SurflinerAlert — Pacific Surfliner (@PacSurfliners) April 20, 2022

Many public transportation agencies such as buses, airports, and trains have been dropping their mask mandates following a ruling by a federal judge in Florida stating that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can no longer require them.