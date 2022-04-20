Skip to Content
Amtrak no longer requires riders to wear masks

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Amtrak announced Tuesday night that riders will no longer be required to wear masks while in the train station or on trains.

While masks are no longer required, anyone who chooses or needs to wear one is still encouraged to do so, Amtrak said in a tweet.

Many public transportation agencies such as buses, airports, and trains have been dropping their mask mandates following a ruling by a federal judge in Florida stating that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can no longer require them.

