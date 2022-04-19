Southern California Edison residential customers to receive $59 climate credit twice a year

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – All Southern California Edison (SCE) residential customers will receive a $59 California Climate Credit on their April and October billing statements – the largest credit given since 2014 – and most SCE small business customers will receive the credit for the first time.

“It’s great to see that this year’s credit is the most generous to date,” said Lisa D. Cagnolatti, SCE’s senior vice president of Customer Service.

“With rising consumer prices creating challenges for many Californians, SCE welcomes any opportunity to help customers with their electric bill.”

The California Climate Credit program began in 2014, but usually ranged from $29-40 twice a year, according to SCE spokesman Ben Gallagher.

Most small business customers will also receive the credit because of recent direction from the state Public Utilities Commission that led to small business customers of the state's investor-owned utilities also receiving the credit.

About 500,000 of SCE's small business customers are eligible, as well as 4.3 million residential customers, according to Gallagher.

The funding from the program comes from the state's Greenhouse Gas Cap and Trade Program which aims to reduce greenhouse emissions from power plants and other large industries, Gallagher said.