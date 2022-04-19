Santa Barbara MTD to no longer require masks on buses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Masks will no longer be required, yet will still be highly recommended, on Santa Barbara MTD buses following a court ruling that dropped the mask requirement on public transportation and at public transportation hubs just days after the CDC extended the requirement.

"While not required, MTD still highly recommends wearing a mask while riding the bus, especially if unvaccinated," said Santa Barbara MTD spokeswoman Hillary Blackerby. "The health and safety of our employees and riders remains a top priority."

MTD employees will still be subject to daily health screenings, and buses are still cleaned and sanitized daily, Blackerby added.