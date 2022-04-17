Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Mission hosts Easter Sunday mass indoors for first time since pandemic

Santa Barbara Mission YouTube Livestream

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – For the first time in two years, the Santa Barbara Mission hosted its "Resurrection of the Lord Mass" indoors on Easter morning.

The Mission church was filled with community members for the morning masses, starting as early as 7:30 a.m.

The 9:00 a.m. ceremony was performed by Father Joe Schwab, OFM, of Saint Barbara Parish.

At 11:00 a.m., the Mission will host another Easter mass just outdoors of the Mission church – no registration is required for this mass.

To find more Easter Sunday events and masses hosted through the Mission, click here to visit the St. Barbara Parish's events page.

