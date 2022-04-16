Santa Barbara residents celebrate Easter weekend with Saturday Easter Egg Hunts

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In celebration of Easter weekend, hundreds of Santa Barbara families spent Saturday attending Easter Egg Hunts hosted by local parks and clubs, most of which haven't occurred in two years.

One of the hunts took place at Elings Park near the Mesa, a Santa Barbara tradition called the "Great Egg Hunt" that was free to the public Saturday morning.

"With 19,000 candy-filled eggs up for grabs, every child has fun at this egg hunt,” said Elings Executive Director Dean Noble. "It’s the hoppiest day of the year."

Organizers said the event included face painters, visits from the Easter Bunny, bounce houses, photo opportunities and festive music from Music by Bonnie.

Another egg was hosted by the Santa Barbara Golf Club on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said this was the club's fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt, free to the community with a bounce house, face painting, corn hole, music, snag golf and more.