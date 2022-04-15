Santa Barbara County seeking poll workers for June election

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – It's almost time for Californians to head back to the polls for the June state primary elections, but in order to make voting day possible, Santa Barbara County is seeking community members to sign up to work the polls.

“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them, voting does not happen,” said Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Elections Officer Joe Holland.

The statewide primaries will take place on June 7, but voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballot once they receive it.

Holland said that volunteers are most needed in the Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, and Santa Maria areas.

Poll workers receive a stipend between $180 and $310 for their service, depending on their position for working on election day and attending poll worker training, Holland said.

Poll workers must meet the following criteria:

Be a registered or pre-registered voter in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S., as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to vote, except for their lack of U.S. citizenship

Be able to follow written and verbal instruction

Be available to serve on election day from around 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed

Must be available to attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23

High school students are also encouraged to apply, and in addition to the above qualifications, student poll workers must meet the following criteria:

Be at least 16 years old by election day

Have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale

Be a student of good standing attending a public or private secondary educational institution

Have signed approval from your school and a parent or legal guardian

To learn more about being a poll worker, click here.