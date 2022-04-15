Santa Barbara County seeking poll workers for June election
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – It's almost time for Californians to head back to the polls for the June state primary elections, but in order to make voting day possible, Santa Barbara County is seeking community members to sign up to work the polls.
“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them, voting does not happen,” said Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor and Elections Officer Joe Holland.
The statewide primaries will take place on June 7, but voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballot once they receive it.
Holland said that volunteers are most needed in the Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc, and Santa Maria areas.
Poll workers receive a stipend between $180 and $310 for their service, depending on their position for working on election day and attending poll worker training, Holland said.
Poll workers must meet the following criteria:
- Be a registered or pre-registered voter in California, or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S., as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to vote, except for their lack of U.S. citizenship
- Be able to follow written and verbal instruction
- Be available to serve on election day from around 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. or until all of the closing procedures have been completed
- Must be available to attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23
High school students are also encouraged to apply, and in addition to the above qualifications, student poll workers must meet the following criteria:
- Be at least 16 years old by election day
- Have a minimum GPA of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale
- Be a student of good standing attending a public or private secondary educational institution
- Have signed approval from your school and a parent or legal guardian
To learn more about being a poll worker, click here.
Comments