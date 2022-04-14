Goleta sustainability manager after nearly 19 years of service

GOLETA, Calif. – Goleta Sustainability Manager Cindy Moore, who has been with Goleta almost as long as it has been a city, is retiring after nearly 19 years of service with the city.

“It was an exciting and rare opportunity to be offered the chance to join a newly incorporated city back in 2003 and it has been my privilege to serve the Goleta community over the years and be a part of the growth and evolution of the city organization, especially the launch of the City’s Sustainability Program,” Moore said.

Moore began working for the city as a senior planner in the Planning Department in 2003, coming from being a planner III for Santa Barbara County, according to city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

She launched the Sustainability Program – a new division for the department – in 2012, focusing on increasing the city's resiliency amidst climate change and attaining the city's adopted 100% renewable energy goal by 2030, Shaw said.

“Cindy Moore’s exceptional leadership of the city’s sustainability efforts over many years has set the city of Goleta squarely on a path toward greater sustainability and resulted in much tangible, measurable progress toward a greener, healthier future," said Peter Imhof, director of Planning and Environmental Review.

"Cindy can rightly be proud of all she has accomplished for the city."

Some highlights of Moore's tenure include overseeing LED lighting upgrades at the Goleta Valley Community Center, the library, and city hall, overseeing the development and adoption of the city's Strategic Energy Plan, and obtaining $215,000 in competitive grant funding from the county Air Pollution Control District for electric vehicle charging stations at the community center.

Moore's last day with the city is Friday, and she was honored with a City Tile at a special city council meeting on Thursday for her service.

“Cindy Moore has been an invaluable resource during her distinguished tenure with the city. Whether serving as a Senior Planner, Sustainability Coordinator or Sustainability Manager, Cindy brought a high level of professionalism and expertise to the job, and left her mark as the creator of the city’s Sustainability Program," said City Manager Michelle Greene.

"Her foundational work set the city on a path to achieve great things, and we are very thankful for her contributions to a greener, cleaner future for Goleta.”