Congressman Salud Carbajal sanctioned by the Russian government

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he has been sanctioned by the Russian government for his work trying to end the war overseas in Ukraine.

"My staff just let me know that the Russian government has sanctioned me for my work in Congress trying to end their unjustified war. Never been prouder to #StandWithUkraine ," Carbajal said in his tweet.

Carbajal's staff said that, at this point, they aren't sure exactly what the sanctions would mean for the congressman.

"Congressman Carbajal and his team learned of this news through Russian state media," spokesman Ian Mariani told News Channel 3-12. "The announcement from Russia did not come with much detail at this stage."

At the least, the sanctions mean that Carbajal would not be allowed to travel to Russia, but Mariani confirmed that it would not have any impact on the congressman's travel plans.

Mariani said that they expect to learn more about the exact parameters of the sanctions against Carbajal and his other colleagues in the House of Representatives.