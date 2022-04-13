Santa Barbara County Housing Authority to receive nearly $19 million from state for permanent supportive housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $70 million in awards for six new Homekey projects throughout the state, including $19 million to acquire and rehabilitate a motel in Goleta to use as permanent supportive housing.

“Homekey is proof that we can solve homelessness,” said Newsom. “We’ve swiftly created safer places to live for thousands of unhoused individuals throughout the last two years and today’s awards continue that progress.”

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara is set to receive nearly $19 million to acquire a 61-unit motel in central Goleta, according to the Governor's Office. The motel will be rehabilitated and used as permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness, and homeless youth or youth at risk of homelessness.

The Governor's Office said that the project will provide on-site wrap-around supportive services and "ample space for indoor and outdoor services."

The five other projects awarded money are located in Berkeley, Arcata, Lancaster, Los Angeles County, and Klamath in Del Norte County.

When all the projects are fully operational, they will provide 232 units for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness.

Since Newsom extended Homekey by $2.75 billion last year, the state has approved 55 projects that will create 3,195 housing units for homeless individuals.

Newsom said that additional awards will be announced in the coming weeks.