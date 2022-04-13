Skip to Content
Santa Barbara County Fire battle small vegetation fire in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Fire Department

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were battling a small vegetation fire that sparked from a fallen power pole on Farren Road in Goleta on Wednesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

Crews were called to the scene at 2:50 p.m. as winds kept the flames moving forward, according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Firefighters were able to, however, quickly stop the forward progress of the flames and contain to to around one acre, Eliason said.

