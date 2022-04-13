Santa Barbara County Fire battle small vegetation fire in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews were battling a small vegetation fire that sparked from a fallen power pole on Farren Road in Goleta on Wednesday afternoon, according to the fire department.

SBC on scene of a power pole down that sparked a wind driven vegetation fire on Farren Rd in Goleta. FF’s were able to quickly halt the forward progress of the flames and contain it to approximately 1 acre. There were no injuries. C/T 2:50 p.m. pic.twitter.com/TVuNXuHjWE — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) April 13, 2022

Crews were called to the scene at 2:50 p.m. as winds kept the flames moving forward, according to county fire spokesman Mike Eliason.

Firefighters were able to, however, quickly stop the forward progress of the flames and contain to to around one acre, Eliason said.