Free eBike rides in Santa Barbara April in celebration of Earth Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara residents can cruise down the streets on eBikes for free from April 22-24 as Bosch eBike Systems and BCycle partner together to offer free rentals in celebration of Earth Day.

Santa Barbara is one of eight cities across the country chosen for the Earth Day celebration and free eBike rentals, according to spokespeople for the two companies.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about how sustainable, fun, and safe eBikes are as a mode of transportation.

"Earth Day brings attention to how people can support and protect the environment," event organizers said. "By offering complimentary access to eBike rentals Bosch eBike Systems hopes to encourage new or increased ridership with the ultimate goal of reducing the nation’s carbon output."

The free ride pass can be accessed by downloading and using the BCycle app by selecting "Bosch Earth Day Pass,' which allows riders to use the eBikes for free all weekend.

The pass grants free unlimited 60-minute trips, according to event organizers.

Residents can also register at the BCycle kiosk where they can check out a bike for free to use all weekend.