New Cottage Health urgent care clinic opens on upper State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The newest Cottage Health Urgent Care Center opened on upper State Street in Santa Barbara on Tuesday, giving Santa Barbara residents another place to go to take care of their medical needs.

The new location, located at 3885 State Street, has the goal of providing complete care within 45 minutes, according to Cottage Health spokeswoman Maria Zate.

"Access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern, and the new Urgent Care Center provides the community with convenient access from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year," Zate said.

Cottage providers staffing the clinic include a licensed advanced practice provider, a radiology technician to run X-rays, and clinical concierges to help provide "the highest quality care that distinguishes Cottage Health," Zate said.

People can come to the clinic to be treated for scrapes and minor cuts, sprains, allergies, urinary tract infection, skin conditions, cold and flu symptoms, and COVID-19 testing, among other conditions.

There is an onsite X-ray machine, point of care lab services, and the clinic also offers physical exams for student sports participation, according to Zate.

Both walk-ins and appointments are welcome at the clinic.

Cottage Health has 12 other urgent care locations, including locations in Goleta, Buellton, Santa Maria, and San Luis Obispo, Ventura, Oxnard and Camarillo. There will be additional locations opening in Montecito and Port Hueneme soon.