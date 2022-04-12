Earl Warren Showgrounds to hold first community engagement forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Earl Warren Showgrounds will hold its first-ever community engagement forum Wednesday evening to discuss the community's vision for the future of the showgrounds.

The meeting will take place at the administration office at the showgrounds at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Earl Warren Showgrounds board president, another board member, the CEO, and – if possible – staff members will provide community feedback and discuss other relevant topics.

The forum will turn into a regularly-scheduled public meeting to provide updates and answer questions, according to spokesman JJ Fukumoto.

"Earl Warren Showgrounds wants to solicit public feedback for board activities and facility improvements, while providing a venue for board members to listen to stakeholders and residents to understand key issues through the lens of the community," Fukumoto said.