Zermeño Dance Academy students win Spirit and Junior Spirit titles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-There are about half a dozen studios that cater to Old Spanish Days dancers and they are all busy this time of year, and they are about to get even busier as Fiesta nears.

This year both the Spirit and Junior Spirit hale from Zermeño Dance Academy in Goleta.

During the audition dancers said the judges are not told which studio they are from, although they may notice different styles.

Daniela Zermeño said it doesn't happen very often, but it did in 2019 before Covid became a household word.

She and her brother Ryan were both title holders and they still have their sashes on display in the mirrored rooms where they teach lessons.

They are thrilled the hard work of Junior Spirit Layla Gacong,9, and Spirit Tara Mata ,19, paid off.

"I mean of course always having the Spirit is helpful, a lot of attention gets drawn to them, and we love to put it out there and share about their stories and their experience dancing, so it of course helps, but the more important thing is they're able to share their love for dance with the community, " said Zermeño.

They welcome calls from parents with children who want to learn after seeing them perform.

They recommend starting in September.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the dancing and the in-person changes coming up during Old Spanish Days tonight at eleven.