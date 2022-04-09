Over 100 local scouts gather at Rancho Alegre for Scouts BSA Camporee

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - More than 150 scouts with Scouts BSA from across the Santa Barbara County have gathered for a weekend-long camporee at Larsen's Meadow in Rancho Alegre.

This is the first camporee being held since 2019 because of COVID.

Health and safety has been priority for scouts says, Unit Commissioner, Kim Larsen.

Some activities they are participating in are flag raising, first aid and hatchet throw.

There are participating scouts from Goleta, Carpenteria, San Ynez, Lompoc, Santa Maria, Orcutt and more.