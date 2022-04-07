Santa Barbara County fiscal year 2022-23 budget estimated at $1.4 billion, no service level reductions

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County's budget is estimated at $1.4 billion for the 2022-23 fiscal year, and it is the fourth year in a row that no county departments will have to make reductions to service levels.

The county Board of Supervisors budget workshops begin on April 11, in which the board will discuss each county departments' preliminary budgets and special issues, receive public input, and provide the County Executive Officer direction on policy issues for consideration before the budget is adopted in May.

“Budget workshops are an opportunity to collaboratively craft a plan to create and sustain services critical to those we serve and also reimagine the possibilities of the future," said Board Chair Joan Hartmann.

"I am very proud of the Board of Supervisor’s history of strong fiscal management which has provided the County with the ability to continue critical services and also advance priorities to meet the emerging needs of our communities and forge a stable and hopeful future."

The county said that the April budget workshops strive to reset how the county works by optimizing new technologies and hybrid teams, reimagine a more inclusive and equitable future that safeguards the health and prosperity for everyone while combatting climate change, and reconnecting with residents in both traditional and new ways.

“Last year at this time, we focused on recovery and resiliency as pandemic restrictions abated, more vaccinations became available and significant stimulus helped restore the economy," said CEO Mona Miyasato.

"Today, we are building upon the lessons learned over the last two years by leveraging technology, striving for greater inclusion, and reconnecting with our communities to provide effective service that meets their needs."

Some of the budget highlights include over $30.6 million – combined with $22.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds – toward homelessness facilities, outreach, support, rental assistance, and encampment strategies, according to the county.

The county is planning to set aside $27 million for maintaining county buildings, roads and parks, and other infrastructure projects. This is the highest allocation to infrastructure that the county has made since 2014, according to the county.

The budget also prioritizes climate change adaptation, equity and inclusion, and co-response teams.

The budget workshops will be on April 11, 12, and 14, beginning at 9 a.m. each day in the County Administration Building in Santa Barbara in the fourth floor hearing room.

The public is encouraged to follow the proceedings via the county’s website, YouTube and on cable TV channel 20. To watch in Spanish, Cox and Comcast subscribers can enable SAP in their language settings.

Remote testimony and public comment will also be available at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building in Santa Maria, and virtually via Zoom.