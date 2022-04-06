Santa Barbara police detain armed robbery suspect

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department arrested and took one person into custody who is suspected of committing an armed robbery, according to the police department.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Corona Del Mar in Santa Barbara at around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a robbery, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told News Channel 3-12.

Ragsdale said it appeared that the suspect was armed with "some sort of chain," or a bike lock, perhaps.

The suspect reportedly pushed a victim to the ground, stole some type of bag or backpack, and then fled the scene.

Shortly after, police located the suspect and the victim was able to correctly pick them out of a line up, Ragsdale said.

They were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail.