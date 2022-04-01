Santa Barbara County seeking poll workers for June election

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. –Santa Barbara County is seeking volunteers to work the polls for the June 7 statewide primary elections.

“Poll workers are on the frontline of democracy; without them voting does not happen,” said Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland.

Poll workers receive a stipend for working on election day and for attending poll worker training, according to Holland.

Poll workers must meet the following criteria:

• Be a registered voter in the State of California or lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the United States, as specified, and who is otherwise eligible to register to vote, except for their lack of United States citizenship.

• Be able to follow written and verbal instruction.

• Be available to serve Election Day (June 7) from approximately 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM or until all of the closing procedures have been completed.

• Must be available to attend a mandatory training class during the week of May 23.