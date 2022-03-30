Santa Barbara County commercial fisherman to pay fine for illegally fishing in protected area

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A Santa Barbara man has been ordered to pay an $11,000 fine for commercial fishing in a Marine Protected Area off the coast of the Channel Islands, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Royce Renchard Zachary entered a plea agreement after he was seen commercially diving and taking urchin in a Special Closure Area off the coast of San Miguel Island, according to District Attorney Joyce Dudley.

“Santa Barbara County, with the Channel Islands off its coast, is home to some of the most pristine marine resources in the United States," Dudley said.

"Marine Protected Areas are critical to ensuring that these resources are preserved, and my office is committed to holding accountable those who illegally operate in Marine Protected Areas for financial gain."

As part of the plea agreement, Zachary was placed on a one-year probation period and is required to pay an $11,000 fine.

Half of that fine will be deposited in the state Department of Fish and Wildlife's Fish and Game Preservation Fund, and the other half will go to the county's Fish and Wildlife Propagation Fund, which will be used to support environmental projects.