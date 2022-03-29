Pile burn planned for Tuesday, Wednesday on Painted Cave Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Roughly one ace of brush will be burned on Painted Cave Road off Highway 154 in southern Santa Barbara County on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The pile burn is part of the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District and the county Fire Department's efforts to prevent the spread of wildfires and reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.

The burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersible, and will not take place if those conditions are not met.