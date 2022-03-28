Volunteers clear over 800 pounds of trash in Goleta at city’s first cleanup event

GOLETA, Calif. – Volunteers helped clear over 800 pounds of trash at Goleta's first city-wide Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event over the weekend.

Nearly 90 volunteers collected trash at six different community cleanup locations across the city on Saturday with the goal of preventing trash from polluting neighborhoods, creeks, and the ocean, according to the city.

The cleanup locations ranged from having four volunteers cleaning up 30 pounds of trash to having 58 volunteers removing 368 pounds, the city said.

Councilmember Roger Aceves, the founder of Beautify Goleta, helped pick up trash in the Neighborhood Spotlight, Old Town. Credit: Andriana Villalpando

Additionally, over 58 cubic yards of furniture, mattresses, and other items were collected at the Bulky Item Drop-off for Old Town Goleta.

Beautify Goleta began in 2017 as a way for residents to drop off bulky items, and has grown into a city-wide cleanup event.

The city will host two more community cleanups later this year, on May 21 and July 30. Click here to sign up.