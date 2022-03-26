Skiers and snowboarders enjoy sunny days at Mammoth, but more snow is on the way

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif.

Skiers and snowboarders didn't have to bundle up during some of the sunniest days of the season at Mammoth Mountain.

Some skiers wore skirts, while others took off their shirts.

They soaked up the sun in lounge chairs outside The Mill.

That is where Bill Blackwell and his daughters caught up with Mammoth mascot Woolly.

Woolly also put on skies to shoot a promo for next season.

Future Olympians spent the week training and racing.

Those 14 and under competed in their regional championships.

Some of them noticed action figures on the rocks below chair 1.

The mountain is full of photo opportunities, from the top of the gondola, to the old telephone booth by chairs 12 and 13.

More snow is in the forecast.

Depending on the weather ,Spring skiing often turns into summer skiing before the ski season comes to an end.