Santa Barbara to Poland: Ukrainian American heads to Europe to help refugees

KRAKOW, POLAND - When Russia invaded Ukraine one month ago, Dennis Snitskiy was living and working in Santa Barbara and watching his home country come under attack.

In the weeks since the war began Snitskiy went from watching the horror and flood of refugees into neighboring Poland, to helping on the ground in Poland. Snitskiy dropping everything, with the support of his employer, and heading to Krakow Poland to lend a helping hand.

Snitskiy joined The Morning News to discuss his inspiration for going to help and what he's seeing on the ground as hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians flee their country.

If you'd like to find out ways to help Dennis Snitskiy and in turn support Ukrainian refugees he's asking people to contact him directly for information at YouCanHelp2022@gmail.com.