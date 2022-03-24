101 UPDATE: One lane reopens northbound, traffic remains snarled after semi-truck fire

UPDATE 8 a.m. - One lane of Highway 101 northbound through Summerland has reopened after a full closure Thursday morning near Evans Road and Padaro Lane. A semi-truck carrying green beans caught fire around 5 a.m. and the cleanup from that continues.

Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District says a Caltrans dozer has pushed the charred remains of the semi out of lanes and on to the shoulder. There is no estimated time for a full reopening of lanes.

Traffic remains backed up all the way past Bates Road and into the State Beaches area of Ventura County.

SUMMERLAND, Calif. - A truck fire on Highway 101 northbound at Evans Avenue has forced the closure of Highway 101 northbound.

The fire was reported around 5 a.m. and involved a semi truck carrying green beans. The California Highway Patrol says the freeway will have to be closed for an unknown duration while crews put out the fire and remove the vehicle.

Traffic on Padaro Lane is also being impacted due to the closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway.

Chief Mike Gallagher from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection Agency says at best the freeway could reopen around 8:30 a.m. but he expected it could take longer.