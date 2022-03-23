Planned burn along Painted Cave Road scheduled for Thursday, Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Crews will burn approximately one acre of brush as part of a planned burn along Painted Cave Road scheduled for Thursday and Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (SBCAPCD).

The burn will take place on Painted Cave Road off of Highway 154 in southern Santa Barbara County in efforts to help prevent wildfires and reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation, according to SBCAPCD spokeswoman Lyz Bantilan.

The burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal, she added.

The SBCAPCD advised people to take precautions and "use common sense" if they smell smoke in order to reduce any harmful health effects.

"When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible," Bantilan said. "These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions."

Symptoms of smoke exposure may include coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.