$9.5 million in direct funding for Santa Barbara County projects signed into law by President Biden

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Over $9.5 million in federal funding will be coming directly to Santa Barbara County for community projects after President Joe Biden signs into law a government spending bill for fiscal year 2022.

The funds will be split among six different projects across the county that have gained community support and increase the quality of life for county residents, said Ian Mariani, spokesman for Congressman Salud Carbajal.

“I have, and always will, use my seat in Congress to work to deliver real results for Central Coast residents. I am proud to have secured over ... $9.5 million for Santa Barbara County that will make our community safer and stronger,” said Carbajal.

“With these funds, we will be able to make long overdue improvements to community centers, create more affordable housing units for families, and protect our water supply. These projects will go a long way toward improving quality of life on the Central Coast.”

One of the six projects include seismic and accessibility upgrades to the Goleta Valley Community Center, which will receive $3 million of the federal funding.

Roughly $1.3 million will be used for seismic, electrical, and utility upgrades to the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building that serves as a resource to the county's veterans and non-profit groups.

$2.5 million will go toward constructing the Escalante Meadows Community Center in Guadalupe, which, once built, will provide early childhood education and wellness services to lower income county residents.

Additional barbecue and picnic areas, an exercise area, and an amphitheater will be added to LeRoy Park in Guadalupe, using $1.7 million of the federal funding.

About $900,000 will be used for a project at the Lompoc Health Clinic that will connect the Wellness Center and primary care area to create additional capacity for the clinic.

Lastly, $112,340 will be used to support the required initial engineering analysis for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Waste Water Treatment Plant in order to expand the plant to serve the town of Santa Ynez.