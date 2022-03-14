DUI driver arrested after causing four separate crashes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A driver who is suspected to be driving under the influence of drugs was arrested in Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon after causing four separate car crashes, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The police department initially got a call with reports of a reckless driver in the area of State Street and Hope Avenue just after 12 p.m. on Monday, police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told News Channel 3-12.

The vehicle was described as a red Dodge Ram pick-up truck and the driver was a man, Ragsdale said, adding that it is unknown if he is an adult or juvenile.

Just minutes after the initial call, the police department received a report of a victim who's vehicle was hit by a similarly-described vehicle in the area of 3500 Foothill Rd., according to Ragsdale.

After the collision, the suspect fled the scene and the victim followed the car.

In the course of fleeing from the first crash, the man caused three other traffic collisions, Ragsdale said.

The second crash happened at Foothill and Tye Road, the third was at Santa Barbara Street and East Mission Street, and the fourth was at Sola Street and State Street.

Officers were able to intercept the man at the 1300 block of Anacapa Street, where they detained and arrested him for four counts of misdemeanor hit and runs and a driving under the influence of drugs charge, Ragsdale said.

The suspect refused to identify himself to officers, and had no identification on him. Ragsdale said the police department was working to identify the man as of 4:45 p.m.