Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigating early-morning robbery at Isla Vista store

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that occurred early Friday morning at the 7-Eleven store in Isla Vista.

Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies were dispatched to the store, located on the 6500 block of Trigo Road, for a robbery just before 5:20 a.m. on Friday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

While the initial call said that the suspect had a firearm with him, that remained under investigation, she added.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash before deputies were able to arrive.

Deputies and a K9 units searched the nearby area, but were not successful in locating the suspect, Zick said.

Detectives are following up on the case, and anyone with information is encouraged to call 805-681-4150.

To remain anonymous, call the anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or file an anonymous tip at SBSheriff.org.