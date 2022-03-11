Planned burn near Figueroa Mountain begins next week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A planned burn is scheduled near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations beginning Tuesday, March 15.

Around 1-10 treated acres of slash from dead trees and brush will be burned over the course of three days, from March 15 to March 17, according to Lyz Bantilan, spokeswoman for the county Air Pollution Control District.

The burns will start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. on a permissive burn day, Bantilan said.

Additional series of burns will occur through the spring.