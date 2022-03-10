“SHINE!” theme announced for 48th annual Solstice Parade and Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Summer Solstice organizers announced the schedule and theme for 2022's annual parade and festival – SHINE!

The 48th annual festival is set to take place in Alameda Park in Santa Barbara on June 24 and 25, and the parade will begin at 12 p.m. on June 25, according to Robin Elander, interim program director for the Solstice celebration.

Additionally, the annual poster and t-shirt contest is open to entries.

"This could be your year to SHINE! We invite artists in the community to submit artwork (limit 2 submissions per artist) that represents the 2022 Solstice Celebration theme “SHINE,"" Elander said.

The deadline for submissions is April 8 at 5 p.m., and people can submit a .JPG of the artwork to solstice@solsticeparade.com.

The submissions will be displayed on Facebook for voting, and a final selection will be made on April 15, Elander said.

The artist with the winning submission will receive a $250 prize, she added.

