Highway 101 construction in Los Alamos to begin March 15th

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. - The southbound bridge on Highway 101 at Highway 135 interchange will be demolished and under construction for four months beginning March 15th.

Starting March 11th, southbound travels will be guided onto a new bridge while the old one is under construction.

“At the end of the project, this location will have two brand new bridges which will enhances safety for all travelers.” said Jim Shivers with Caltrans.

Both north and south bound 101 on an off ramps will remain open during this phase of the project.

Traffic delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

Cal Trans asks the public to drive cautiously through any construction zone.