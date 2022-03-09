Goleta and Santa Ynez Library systems undergoing realignment, resulting in changes of service

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Black Gold Cooperative Library System – which includes both the Goleta and Santa Ynez Library systems – is undergoing a realignment that will necessitate some changes in service.

The realignment of the cooperative library system will allow Central Coast libraries to provide a more community-focused approach to library services, said Goleta spokesman Jaime Shaw.

The realignment process is a multi-step process.

San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Barbara Library System recently announced that they were leaving the Black Gold system, so users of the Goleta, Buellton or Solvang libraries will have to get separate library cards to access books at San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara libraries and vice versa, Shaw said.

So, beginning March 1, all renewals on borrowed materials will be suspended temporarily to allow time for materials to be returned to their owning libraries, Shaw said.

Additionally, all Black Gold libraries will be closed on April 22 and 23 to allow for the migration of all computer files to the new library circulation software, Shaw said, adding that no holds can be placed from April 22-24.

Then, beginning April 25, the shared Black Gold cooperative system will offer titles from the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library System, in addition to the Paso Robles City Library, Santa Maria Public Library, Lompoc Public Library System, Blanchard Community Library, and the Carpinteria Community Library.

Shaw said that those libraries will have their own customized catalog website designed specifically for local residents.

"While these changes may take some getting used to, member libraries are confident that moving forward the new Black Gold Cooperative Library System will be better positioned to engage with their communities and meet their information needs," he added.