Nicole Kidman to zoom into Thursday’s SBIFF event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Event staff for the 37th Santa Barbara International Film Festival confirmed Monday that actress Nicole Kidman will zoom into Thursday's honoree event at the Arlington Theatre.

The Academy Award nominee is at home in Nashville under doctor's orders, recovering from a torn hamstring according to Variety.

Javier Bardem will still attend the event in person, according to SBIFF staff.

The two actors will be presented with the Maltin Modern Master Award at 8 p.m., click here to purchase tickets.